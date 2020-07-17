Amber Alert issued for Mississippi children

GREENVILLE, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for two missing children.
Three-year-old Zaikeith Horn and one-year-old Zyairah Hampton are believed to be with Nickolas Hampton. They were last seen in the 1200 block of Highway 82.
Authorities didn’t release any additional information on the disappearance. It’s also unknown if Nickolas Hampton has access to a car.
If you know anything about this incident, call the MBI at (855) 642-5378.
