AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old boy from Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now issued an AMBER Alert for Jordan Gorman due to, “New information and growing concern about the well-being” of the missing 9-year-old boy from Cheatham County.

TBI had issued an Endangered Child Alert Sunday night for Gorman.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Jordan Gorman got into a disagreement with his parents at their home on Valley View Road and ran off into the woods. He was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve T-shirt with red stripes on the arms, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Jordan is 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He does not have a cell phone and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter has been launched to assist in the search.

The TBI launched an airplane to search and several K-9 units were called to the scene Sunday. Authorities in Montgomery County also were called to help.

Crews from multiple agencies resumed searching for Jordan Monday morning, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Anyone with information on Gorman’s whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.

Jordan Gorman (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

