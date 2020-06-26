AMBER Alert issued for 9-month-old girl missing out of Middle Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 9-month-old girl that authorities say was forcibly taken Thursday night by a man in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

Braelee Trapp is 10 months and weighs 18 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Suspect Tony Lanier, Sr. stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt.

Authorities said Lanier knows the family but they don’t know the exact connection.

They may be in a black Chevrolet Equinox with Arkansas tag 430-Y2K.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Note: The ages of both parties were corrected based on updated information from TBI.