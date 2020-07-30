AMBER Alert canceled after East Tennessee toddler found safe in Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a missing toddler initially believed to be with his non-custodial mother. The child was later found safe in Georgia.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 21-month-old Caylen Williams missing from Monroe County.

Caylen was believed to be with his non-custodial mother, 22-year-old Lakeisha Williams, who is now facing parental kidnapping charges.

Both were found in Evans, Georiga early Thursday morning by authorities. The little boy was unharmed.

#TNAMBERAlert: We need your help to find 21-month-old Caylen Williams, who is missing from Monroe County.



Williams is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Lakeisha Williams, 22, who now faces a charge of Parental Kidnapping.



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see them! pic.twitter.com/TUG5KtMtLi — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) July 30, 2020