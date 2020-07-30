AMBER Alert canceled after East Tennessee toddler found safe in Georgia

by: Brittney Baird

Caylen and Lakeisha Williams (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning for a missing toddler initially believed to be with his non-custodial mother. The child was later found safe in Georgia.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 21-month-old Caylen Williams missing from Monroe County.

Caylen was believed to be with his non-custodial mother, 22-year-old Lakeisha Williams, who is now facing parental kidnapping charges.

Both were found in Evans, Georiga early Thursday morning by authorities. The little boy was unharmed.

