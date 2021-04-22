Amazon to open facilities in Mississippi and Memphis, creating hundreds of new jobs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon announced it will be opening two new facilities in the Mid-South, creating hundreds of new full-time jobs in the process.

A new fulfillment center will be built in Byhalia, Mississippi. The company didn’t say when it would open or how many jobs would be created, except to say it would be “hundreds.”

Pay at this location will start at $15 an hour, and benefits will include full medical, vision and dental insurance along with a 401(k) and 20 weeks of parental paid leave.

“Mississippi continues to move forward in our economic development efforts, and Amazon has been a great partner for the state,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This new facility in Marshall County demonstrates Amazon’s commitment to Mississippi and shows how much the company values our workforce. Projects like these help create vibrant communities, stronger local economies and a stronger tax base.”

In the past 11 years, Amazon said it has created more than 2,000 jobs and invested more than $120 million in the state.

The second facility will be a delivery station located on Hawkins Mill Road in Memphis. This is the second station to be built in the Bluff City and the fifth in the entire state of Tennessee.

“During a time when Memphians are in need of more quality, good-paying jobs, Amazon continues to deliver,” Mayor Jim Strickland said. “From day one Amazon has been such a great partner, and we’re so happy they are continuing to expand their footprint in Memphis.”