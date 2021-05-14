Amazon seeks to hire 75,000 in U.S. and Canada

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New jobs are coming to Memphis as the economy picks back up and Amazon is ready to hire.

The company announced it is kicking off a hiring blitz across the United States and Canada, looking to hire 75,000 workers. It’s estimated that they are looking to hire hundreds of people right here in the Mid-South.

Amazon has a big operation here with several properties spread out across town, including a warehouse and distribution center. The company’s footprint is getting bigger with a new fulfillment center in Byhalia and a second delivery station in Memphis.

Amazon is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for many of its new jobs as well as health benefits and a 401k program. Average pay starts at over $17 per hour.

To search for jobs, click here.