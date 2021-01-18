Amazon pushing for 25k employees in Tennessee to be among first to get vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Amazon is pushing Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to get its workers vaccinated sooner rather than later.

In a letter to the governor obtained by WKRN, the company urged him to allow its 25,000 frontline workers to get vaccinations as soon as possible. They said their employees have been delivering essential items since the beginning of the pandemic.

READ: Amazon’s letter to Governor Lee Download

Amazon’s letter went on to request the governor consider their employees in the first phases of the state’s vaccination plan.

Amazon has a number of facilities across Tennessee, including fullfillment and sorting centers in Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga.

Share this story

Latest News

More News