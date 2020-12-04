Amazon possibly opening third delivery station in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Amazon fulfillment center on New Allen Road now open, there’s now a possibility for additional jobs in that area in the near future.

Just on the west side of the Amazon fulfillment center is prep work for Amazon’s third delivery station in the city of Memphis.

Memphis lawyer Nathan Bicks represents the development of Amazon properties in Memphis and says the facility will house the vans that are used to deliver packages throughout the city.

He says the project will accommodate approximately 300 Amazon employees and several hundred additional jobs for the delivery service.

“You know Amazon has made a commitment to Memphis to invest in our city and to create jobs,” Bicks said.

The project is still in its early stages, and therefore, Amazon isn’t hiring for the positions just yet.

However, Bicks says this kind of economic development will have a long-term positive impact on the Raleigh-Frayser area.

He says with more jobs comes more people moving to the area, which will lead to more demand for certain services.

“Several hundred people now will be coming to that area and it will create a demand for services, for food services and gas stations and conveniences,” Bicks said.

Samu’l Benson says he lives in the area and he’s looking forward to the future of his community.

“So, now when family from out of town comes to visit, I won’t be ashamed to bring them out to this area and show them where I live,” Benson said. “All the abandoned houses and all the trash and stuff everyone, I think all of that’s going to change. I feel good about it.”

Amazon sent a statement on the project:

“Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop sites to best serve customers, however, Amazon has a policy of not commenting on our future roadmap and we are not yet commenting on any specific operations plans in Tennessee.”