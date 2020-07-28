Amazon hiring 500 for Olive Branch, Mississippi fulfillment center

A picture shows the Amazon logo at the entrance of the Amazon logistics centre in Amiens, northern France, on July 23, 2019. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon is hiring 500 full-time workers for its new fulfillment center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, the company said Tuesday.

Pay will start at $15 an hour with benefits including insurance, 401(k) and tuition assistance. Associates will pick, pack and ship large customer items.

The 1 million-square-foot center will open on Progress Way in Olive Branch. The company did not reveal an opening date.

Plans for the Olive Branch center were announced by the company last November. Amazon also has facilities in Memphis, and in Marshall County, Mississippi. The company also recently announced another facility in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Amazon said it has invested more than $4 billion from June to April on COVID-19-related safety measures.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested candidates can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/missjobs. Additionally, interested candidates can sign up for text alerts by texting PITNOW to 77088.