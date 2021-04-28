Almost 30% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Federal health officials say more than 24% of the Arkansas population has been vaccinated against COVID-19. State officials say those include almost 30% of those age 16 and older.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 35% of the state population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The state Department of Health said more than 300,000 had been partially vaccinated, or almost 13% of those age 16 or older.

Health officials reported 229 new cases and five new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

