Almost $11,000 of stolen Dollar General merchandise found in Mississippi

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in a Mississippi county say they found around $11,000 worth of stolen Dollar General merchandise hidden in a shed and truck at someone’s home.

Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins told WLBT-TV his deputies were working with an investigator hired by Dollar General after a string of recent thefts. According to WLBT, Perkins said Dollar General officials believed a delivery driver was taking merchandise out of trucks and keeping it.

Their investigation led them to a home in the northeast part of the county. A storage shed and truck contained nearly $11,000 in merchandise.

Arrests are pending.

