Alleged kidnapper, two victims found in traffic stop near Corinth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Highway Patrol said a traffic stop near Corinth led to the capture of an alleged kidnapper and the release of two victims.

Troopers got notice Saturday afternoon that a possible wanted suspect was driving west on U.S. 72. They found the vehicle, and say they stopped the driver with the help of Alcorn County deputies when they noticed he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and the tag did not match his vehicle.

Inside, troopers found two kidnapping victims, a mother and her 10-month-old child.

Tony L. Lanier Sr., 44, of Cooter, Missouri, was arrested and taken to the Alcorn County Jail.

Authorities said had an active arrest warrant in Tennessee for kidnapping and a second active arrest

warrant in Missouri for parole violations. He is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

The victims were taken to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office where a Victims Advocate assisted with their needs.

MBI is investigating.