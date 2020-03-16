All Mississippi casinos closing at midnight Monday by state order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Mississippi casinos will close until further notice at midnight Monday to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, state officials said.

The closures affect six casinos in Tunica and Robinsonville: 1st Jackpot, Horseshoe, Fitzgerald’s, Sam’s Town, Hollywood and Gold Strike Casino Resort, which announced earlier on social media that it would close. Isle of Capri in Lula, Mississippi would also be affected.

Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday he signed an executive order that activates the Mississippi National Guard to support mobile testing units.

The governor also urged all schools to extend spring break until March 20.

See our closings list here.

Mississippi casinos will be closed until further notice at midnight tonight as we all work to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 16, 2020