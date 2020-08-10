All FedEx employees to receive 2% pay raise amid pandemic

SAN RAFAEL, CA – MARCH 20: A sign is posted in front of a distribution center on March 20, 2013 in San Rafael, California. FedEx Corp. is lowering its 2013 forecast after posting weak third quarter earnings with net income of $391.1 million or $1.23 a share compared to $427.5 million or $1.55 a share, one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Americans continue to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, logistics companies like Memphis-based FedEx have stayed busy, and now employees are reaping some of the reward.

All FedEx employees globally will receive a 2% pay raise starting in October, a company spokesperson confirmed to WREG.

“FedEx team members continue to go above and beyond during these unprecedented times,” the FedEx spokesperson said. “FedEx is funding this year’s salary budget pool at two percent. We would like to thank our team members for delivering the Purple Promise every day during these difficult and challenging times.”

FedEx employs about 30,000 people in and around Memphis at its headquarters, World Hub and various divisions, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber.