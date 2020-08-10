All FedEx employees to receive 2% pay raise amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Americans continue to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, logistics companies like Memphis-based FedEx have stayed busy, and now employees are reaping some of the reward.
All FedEx employees globally will receive a 2% pay raise starting in October, a company spokesperson confirmed to WREG.
“FedEx team members continue to go above and beyond during these unprecedented times,” the FedEx spokesperson said. “FedEx is funding this year’s salary budget pool at two percent. We would like to thank our team members for delivering the Purple Promise every day during these difficult and challenging times.”
FedEx employs about 30,000 people in and around Memphis at its headquarters, World Hub and various divisions, according to the Greater Memphis Chamber.
