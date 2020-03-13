All 6 municipal school districts will close through March 27

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All six municipal school districts in Shelby County will close through March 27 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The municipal school districts include Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the school districts say the closures will provide opportunities for “social distancing,” thorough disinfection of schools and buses and contingency planning in case a longer closure period is required.

The school districts say families should not view this an extended Spring Break or additional vacation time. They are asking families to limit social interactions during this time period to prevent the spread of the virus.

Shelby County Schools, which serves many students in Memphis, announced Thursday that the district’s schools would close through March 30.

