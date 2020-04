NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday the closure of all state parks and natural areas.

Access to the parks and all of their facilities will be closed from April 4 to April 14 due to the pandemic.

The state has 56 parks, including T.O. Fuller State Park, Meeman – Shelby Forest State Park, Fort Pillow State Park, Big Hill Pond State Park and Chickasaw State Park.

