Alex Trebek’s birthday gift to us is his memoir

The world is getting a gift the day before Alex Trebek turns 80 – his memoir.

Simon & Schuster has announced that the new book, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” will be released on July 21, the day before Trebek’s 80th birthday.

The announcement was made Tuesday on the official Twitter account for his show “Jeopardy!”

“Wondering what Alex has been up to at home?,” the tweet read. “He wrote a book!”

According to the description on the publisher’s site “The book combines illuminating personal anecdotes with Trebek’s thoughts on a range of topics, including marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality, and philanthropy.”

“Trebek also addresses the questions he gets asked most often by Jeopardy! fans, such as what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impersonation,” the description reads. “The book uses a novel structure inspired by Jeopardy!, with each chapter title in the form of a question, and features dozens of never-before-seen photos that candidly capture Trebek over the years.”

Trebek shared an update in March on how he’s beating the odds of his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The one-year survival rate for the stage 4 pancreatic cancer Trebek was diagnosed with is only 18%, Trebek said.

“I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker,” he said.