Alex Trebek surprised a homeless organization with a $100,000 check

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 09: “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world’s largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek isn’t letting his personal health struggles stop him from giving back. The beloved game show host recently surprised a Los Angeles homeless organization with a $100,000 check after touring the facility, its president said.

Ken Craft, the president and CEO of Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission in North Hollywood, California, shared the news to Instagram on Monday.

The Los Angeles-area non-profit provides food, shelter and clothing to homeless people in the area. Its mission is to prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness by offering immediate assistance and long-term solutions, its website says.

“Recently I was sitting in my office and I received a phone call from Alex Trebek. He said he would like a tour of our new shelter being built,” Craft said in the Instagram post. “I gave him a tour of the NoHo shelter and the navigation center. Two weeks after that, he asked if I would come to his house. I went to his house and he said he wants to contribute to the homeless crisis and he handed me a check for $100,000.”

But that wasn’t all. Trebek invited Craft to the “Jeopardy!” set where the two took a photo along with Craft’s wife, he said.

“What an incredibly kind, gracious and generous man,” Craft said. “We continue to pray for his health and healing.”

Trebek gives cancer update Wednesday

Trebek offered a health update on Wednesday, and it’s good news.

The official Twitter account of his game show “Jeopardy!” shared of video of Trebek talking about his prognosis a year after his cancer diagnosis.

The one-year survival rate for the stage 4 pancreatic cancer Trebek was diagnosed with is only 18%, Trebek said.

“I’m very happy to report I have just reached that marker,” he said.

The host went on to say he’d be “lying if I said the journey had been an easy one.”

“There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days,” Trebek said. “I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will.”

He also talked of the pain and depression “that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on.”

But Trebek viewed such thinking as a “betrayal” to his wife and “soul mate,” Jean, as well as to the cancer patients who have looked to him for hope and his faith in God, he said.

“You know my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day,” Trebek said. “He said, Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7%, he was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”

Trebek ended his update urging people to keep a positive attitude and promising to keep everyone posted.