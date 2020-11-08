‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dies at 80

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Alex Trebek, longtime host of “Jeopardy!,” has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek was 80 years old.

The official Twitter account for “Jeopardy!” tweeted the announcement Sunday morning. Trebek reportedly passed away at his home.

Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March of 2019.

“Normally, the prognosis for this isn’t very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this,” he said in a video statement to fans.

In February, WREG’s Alex Coleman sat down with Trebek to talk about Trebek’s cancer diagnosis and his hopes for the future of the show.

You don’t have much of a choice. You deal with it,” Trebek said. “It’s something that God has sent and you have to face it to the best of your ability. And if you’re lucky, as I am, working in the public sphere, you get a lot of prayer and a lot of support of fans all over America.”

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020