TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near University Blvd and left a woman dead.

Michael Davis, 20, of Maryland and Darius Miles, 21, of Washington D.C., were both charged with murder and are being held in jail with no bond. Miles was a student and member of the University of Alabama basketball team.

According to TPD, officers from UAPD and TPD arrived to the Walk of Champions on calls of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. A car had stopped there once they noticed police. In the car, along with the driver, was Jamea Harris, 23, of Birmingham, who had been shot to death. The driver reported that their vehicle had been shot into and that he had also returned fire in self-defense and may have hit a suspect.

It was determined that the shooting had occurred at the 400 block of Grace Street off of University Blvd.