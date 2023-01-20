MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A father reportedly killed his wife in Alabama before he shot and killed his two children before and himself Thursday morning at a home in Murfreesboro.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and News 2’s sister station WHNT, deputies responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane in Madison County, Alabama, around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and found a woman, identified as 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore of Hazel Green, dead inside the home. The sheriff’s office said her exact cause of death is pending results from an autopsy.

Investigators later learned Jennifer Lepore’s husband, 46-year-old Jamie Lepore of Hazel Green, and their two children had not been seen recently. Deputies later determined Jamie Lepore was possibly in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and called the Murfreesboro Police Department for help.

“Once we arrived, he was there inside of the house. The tenants basically said, ‘hey, he’s upstairs sleeping,’ and that’s when officers heard those gunshots,” said Murfreesboro police spokesperson Larry Flowers. “Officers made sure the home was safe to enter. Once they got upstairs, they found the three victims deceased.”

According to Flowers, officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 for an “attempt to locate” call for service.

Jamie Lepore allegedly shot his two children, ages 9 and 11, and then turned the gun on himself. Officers were talking with tenants outside the home when they heard gunshots inside, prompting them to enter the home, police said.

Once officers got to the upstairs portion of the home, they found the three victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Jamie Lepore’s white Ford F250 was seen being towed away from the home.

According to officials, Jennifer Lepore had been working with the Madison County School System (MCSS) in Alabama since early August 2022, serving as a special education aide at Hazel Green Elementary School. Her two sons attended schools in the Hazel Green area.

MCSS and its community partners are set to provide grief support for the campuses that had immediate contact with the Lepore family.

“The Madison County School System is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of an employee and her two children. MCSS is a tight-knit family, and this event hits us hard. We offer our prayers and condolences to the surviving family members, students, and staff members who this family has touched,” MCSS Superintendent Ken Kubik stated.

News 2 checked court records and found a person with the same name, age and address as Jamie Lepore with two traffic cases — the most of which was in 2019.

No additional information was immediately released.