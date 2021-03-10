Al Gore to participate in rally against Byhalia Pipeline project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Vice President Al Gore is slated to visit the Bluff City as part of an upcoming rally against the Byhalia Pipeline.

Memphis Community Against the Pipeline will hold another rally Sunday, March 14, at 3 p.m. at Mitchell High School.

At the last rally, many raised concerns about the pipeline’s placement in lower-income, majority-Black neighborhoods in South Memphis like Boxtown. It would also be over a major water aquifer that supplies drinking water to over a million people.

“They’re coming to our neighborhood, in covert operations, preying on the poor people, the disenfranchised people,” said Batsell Booker with the Boxton Neighborhood Association.

The pipeline would run from South Memphis through Desoto County, Mississippi, and into Marshall County.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has already voiced his opposition to the pipeline. Activist Justin Pearson said at Sunday’s rally, members of the grassroots organization will continue to call on Memphis City Council members to pass an ordinance to protect the city’s groundwater supply.