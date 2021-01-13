Al Gore, Condoleezza Rice participate in unity initiative at Vanderbilt University

Former Vice President Al Gore speaks with Susan Wente, Vanderbilt University interim provost and chancellor, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Earlier Gore spoke on climate change as part of a worldwide event called 24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials say former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are participating in a new initiative at Vanderbilt University focused on bridging the partisan divide in the U.S.

The Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy is a virtual conversation series that will be led by Pulitzer Prize–winning presidential biographer Jon Meacham, who is a Vanderbilt faculty member.

The school says in a statement that the first conversations on Thursday will feature Gore speaking about the importance of evidence and reason in political discourse followed by Rice discussing her experience in getting bipartisan support for AIDS relief.