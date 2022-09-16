MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month.

On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home in the 2400 block of Union Avenue.

2400 Union Avenue

Investigators said a contractor at the house had placed AirTags in the AC units and a day later was able to track them to the 4800 block of Verne in East Memphis.

The contractor called the police after he spotted the AC units and stove in the back of a pickup truck in the driveway.

The owner of the truck told officers he had purchased the stove and AC units from another man that day.

4800 block of Verne

Alex Lomax, 43, was identified as the man who had sold the stolen items for $1,000 via Cash App.

Lomax was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Friday, the man at the home where the stolen items were recovered said he did not want to talk about what happened.

Alex Lomax

Court records show In 2020, Lomax received a three-year suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to burglary.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.