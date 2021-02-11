Airport: Some flights canceled Thursday due to weather, runways still open for travel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews work to de-cie the planes and the runway at Memphis International Airport. (Courtesy of Memphis International Airport )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport said several passenger carriers have canceled flights Thursday due to the weather conditions.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, there have been 12 cancellations. The airport encouraged travelers to check the status of their flight with their airline before leaving home.

A number of flights are still scheduled for Thursday after crews worked overnight to de-ice the runways. All runways are being monitored to make sure ice does not accumulate over the next couple of hours.

For more information on flights, click here.

Share this story

Latest News

More News