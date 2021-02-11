Airport: Some flights canceled Thursday due to weather, runways still open for travel

Crews work to de-cie the planes and the runway at Memphis International Airport. (Courtesy of Memphis International Airport )

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport said several passenger carriers have canceled flights Thursday due to the weather conditions.

As of 7:45 a.m. Thursday, there have been 12 cancellations. The airport encouraged travelers to check the status of their flight with their airline before leaving home.

A number of flights are still scheduled for Thursday after crews worked overnight to de-ice the runways. All runways are being monitored to make sure ice does not accumulate over the next couple of hours.

