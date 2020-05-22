Air traffic at Memphis International down significantly for Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, but holiday travel this year could set a record low.

On Friday, WREG’s Melissa Moon stopped by Memphis International Airport to see how many travelers there were. Just from the look of the parking lot, you could tell not many people were choosing to fly.

Two months after the cornovirus nearly shut down all air travel, Sharon Coleman said she understands why many are still nervous about boarding a plane.



“You know, it’s kind of like will the plane fall or will I get the virus ? So I got to have faith.”

On Friday she was at the airport to catch her first flight since the start of the pandemic.

“I knew i was going to have to have a mask.”

Lindsey and Brandon Herring were scheduled to fly to Florida with their three children when they spoke with Moon on Friday.

“We’ll have our temperatures checked prior to boarding the plane,” said Lindsey Herring.”

They didn’t seem to mind the empty airport and took precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We asked them to fix our seats to where there was no one in front of us or behind us,” said Lindsey Herring.

On Thursday, Memphis International screen around 1,500 passengers, which is 83 percent fewer than the same period last year.

The TSA said nationwide air travel is down 88 percent. Last year, 43 million people traveled over the Memorial Day weekend.

For the first time, AAA decided not to release a travel forecast for the weekend.

