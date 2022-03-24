MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. – Two children were found dead Wednesday night after a boating incident at Lake Ouachita, according to officials from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

AGFC spokesperson Keith Stephens said the agency got a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday that a fisherman found the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, both wearing a life jacket.

AGFC says they believe the man missing is the father of the two deceased children.

Officials said the incident happened at the end of the lake in the Yorktown Bay area and found a 14-foot-flat bottom boat half submerged.

Stephens says he doesn’t recommend this type of boat on the water, especially with the windy and cold weather conditions.

He says an incident like this isn’t common for Lake Ouachita.

A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4 — Gary Burton JR (@GaryBurton_JR) March 24, 2022

“We’re real lucky. We’ve had one drowning before this year. The numbers aren’t way up but this will obviously push it somewhat.”

Officials say they are still looking for an adult in this incident. Just after noon on Thursday, dive teams with AGFC arrived at the lake to assist in the search.

Hours after the search began, dive crews remain in the water. AGFC wants to remind those in the area of this and ask that people stay clear of the water to keep the water calm as possible as the search continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.