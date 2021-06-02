Ag Department: Tennessee may have received infested boxwoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning residents that the state may have received boxwood plants infested with the box tree moth during the past year.

If left unchecked, the moth can defoliate and potentially kill boxwood plants. The agency says signs of infestation include silky webbing and possibly caterpillars located deep inside the plants.

The department said it was notified last week that boxwoods shipped to a Memphis distribution center from Ontario, Canada, between August and April may have been infested with the moths.

No moths have been detected, but Commissioner Charlie Hatcher says traps have been placed.