AG agrees to release grand jury tapes in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s attorney general has agreed to release the recordings of the secret grand jury proceeding that considered charges against three officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The tapes will be released on Wednesday, CBS News reported.

In a statement to the news outlet, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said a Grand Jury is meant to be a “secretive body” and his team has “an ethical obligation” to not release any recordings. However, public interest in the case won’t allow the proceedings to be handled that way and his team will comply with a judge’s order to release the tapes.

A grand jury member sued to have the record of the proceedings opened to the public.

Cameron said that the only charge prosecutors recommended to the grand jury was wanton endangerment.

Last week, the grand jury in Louisville issued charges against one of the officers for endangering neighbors of Taylor who had bullets fired into their home. None of the the officers were charged in the killing of Taylor.