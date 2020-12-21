After more than a month on the run, juvenile escapee captured

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The last of the youth detainees who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center has been located.

Authorities did not release any information on the capture, but confirmed the last escaped juvenile had been located.

According to reports, five juveniles escaped the Somerville facility in early November. Three of them were quickly apprehended in Memphis as part of a cooperative effort between the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the local fugitive task force.

Laletha Irving, Sharda Jeffries and Asha Franklin are charged with permitting or facilitating the escape of three teenagers from Wilder Youth Development Center. Fayette County deputies say all three women are related to the boys and knew they were escapees, but didn’t report them.

Authorities found Jeffries’ son hiding in her home at a North Memphis apartment complex on Howell Avenue.

Another was located in Christian County, Kentucky around November 25.

DCS said the five have records of serious crimes, including second degree murder, aggravated robbery and carjacking.