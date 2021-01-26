After long waits drivers say they were turned away from Memphis COVID vaccine site

A huge line formed Tuesday for vaccinations at the Pipkin Building at the Fairgrounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is being told 100 -200 cars were turned away from a Memphis COVID-19 vaccination site Tuesday night because they ran out of the vaccine.

Our cameras captured the long lines of people waiting in their vehicles at the Pipkin Center.

We are told some people were sent home after waiting for hours.

Right now, the supply of vaccines is limited and there is a huge demand.

Earlier Tuesday, the Memphis Shelby County Health Department told us more doses were on the way.

“Based on conversations we had with the Tennessee Department of Health this past weekend we anticipate an additional 3,000 doses being available to Shelby County next week,” said Dr. Alisa Haushalter.

The Health Department also said it is working on plans to open a new vaccination site in Whitehaven as soon as next week.

We asked the Health Department about people being turned away tonight because they had run out of the vaccine and were told health officials are still assessing the situation and will have more information later.

