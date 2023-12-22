MEMPHIS – Riding high, ranked and making noise around the country, Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers seem like a lock to run their winning streak to five straight games Saturday when they play host to Vandy inside FedExForum.

After three straight games against Top 25 teams and three straight wins, including a dominating effort against 22nd ranked Virginia Tuesday night, the U of M now takes on a Commodores team that’s nowhere near the nation’s best.

It’s actually the exact opposite.

Vanderbilt is just 4 and 7, without a meaningful win and with losses to teams like Presbyterian and Western Carolina.

Jerry Stackhouse’s team heads into the Forum, losers of three straight and six of seven. But it is a team that’s not to be taken lightly according to Hardaway.

“They are very talented. In any given game, they’re looking for this game to be the turnaround game. But we can’t get complacent or take anybody for granted because we still have so much to work for,” Hardaway said. “We’re still the hunters, you know? When you’re still a hunter, then you just can’t ever let up.”

“You can’t overlook any opponent, especially an SEC team because any given night, somebody can go off,” said Tigers guard Jayhlon Young. “So we’re going to stay prepared. Just make sure we handle business.”