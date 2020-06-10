After 15 years, 900-mile trip, class ring reunited with Collierville High School graduate

When sanitation workers found a class ring belonging to a 2003 Collierville High School graduate, they tracked down the owner to his new home in Texas, reuniting him with his lost ring. (photo courtesy Town of Collierville)

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — After 15 years and a 900-mile journey, a class ring has been reunited with its owner.

Joel Fong lost the ring just a couple of years after he graduated from Collierville High School in 2003.

Last week, workers found it at the West Tennessee Recycling Hub and turned it over to the city’s public services employees. Sanitation managers Billy Wilson and Josh Russell found a name engraved inside the ring and began working on finding its owner, according to Collierville town officials.

They found Fong’s old house, but he no longer lived there. However, the new homeowner knew one of Fong’s family members, Collierville officials said.

They managed to track Fong down at his new home in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Fong said he was surprised to hear about the ring, thinking it had been lost forever.

“After 15 years, I figured that ring had been lost forever. I cannot thank you guys enough for finding it and returning it to me that really means a lot,” he said.