Advocates concerned about increase in child abuse amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With frayed nerves and more people spending more time together inside doctors nationwide are concerned about an increase in child abuse.

In Tennessee, reports of child abuse into the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services hotline have dropped significantly, but that’s necessarily a good thing.

The director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center says that doesn’t mean incidents of child abuse have suddenly stopped, but rather children dealing with abuse or neglect are away from their biggest protectors.

“So we know that when school is back in session, wherever that may be, those reports are going to start ticking up because school personnel are on the biggest group of professionals who make those reports of abuse and neglect,” said Virginia Stallworth with the center.

Child advocates here say the vast majority of child abuse goes unreported and what many don’t know in the state of Tennessee is that we are all mandated reporters.

April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and the center is hoping more adults educate themselves and realize it’s their job to keep kids safe.

“You are legally mandated and you are certainly morally mandated to report any suspicions of abuse or neglect, and you don’t have to have evidence. You don’t have to know what’s happening. You just have to have suspicion.”

She says ultimately it’s the job of authorities to investigate and find out what is going on inside the home.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect you can call the Tennessee Child Abuse hotline at 1-877-237-0004. For more information on how to report online click here.