Actress Holly Robinson Peete to speak at Women’s Foundation Luncheon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The zip code 38126 is in the South City area of Memphis, and it is one of Memphis’ struggling communities.

But it is also one the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis is fighting for.

“This is the poorest zip code in the City of Memphis and has some of the greatest needs. But I don’t want to diminish it. This is one of the communities that has some of the greatest assets,” says Shante Avant, Vice President of The Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.



The Women’s Foundation’s annual Tribute Luncheon is a major fundraiser that helps provide early childhood development, workforce development and literacy training to families in 38126.



But the pandemic shut down last year’s luncheon and left the Foundation looking for a comeback option, and they found it.

This year, the luncheon is going virtual and adding on a symposium with break out sessions, and tt will also have star power.

Actress, Author and Activist Holly Robinson Peete is the speaker.



“I think we have one thing in common. This has been an inconvenient year. For some more tragic than others,” says Robinson Peete. “I think we are gonna be talking about pivoting and what that was like for everybody. How do we move forward and how do we connect with each other.”

Robinson Peete wants to uplift women. She also has a connection to Memphis.



“I went down there years ago to do a piece on a young lady at St. Jude. It impacted me greatly. And I love my Gus’ Fried Chicken. Every time I think of Memphis. I think of Gus’. Wooo yeah. I could use some Gus’. I just love Memphis. Love being there. This is the next best thing and I can’t wait to come back,” says Robinson Peete.

The Women’s Foundation Tribute Luncheon and Leadership Symposium is this Thursday starting at 9 a.m. with a Sponsor Expo. WREG’s April Thompson is the emcee for the Virtual Luncheon.



For tickets information, click here www.wfgm.org