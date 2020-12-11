Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister dies at 62

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Actor Tommy “Tiny” Lister has died at the age of 62, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports law enforcement found Lister unresponsive at his apartment in Marina del Rey, California, Thursday afternoon. Lister was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene.

Lister’s cause of death has not been released.

Lister is best known for his role as “Deebo” in the movies “Friday” and its sequel “Next Friday.” He appeared in many more movies, including “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Zootopia.”

Lister also wrestled under the name “Zeus,” and starred alongside Hulk Hogan the 1989 movie “No Holds Barred” and in “The Immortal Hulk Hogan” video.