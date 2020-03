MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arlington Community Schools is suspending its meal distribution program for students due to the coronavirus.

In a press release, the district says the suspension comes as an abundance of caution as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.

The program was set to begin Monday at the Gallaway Municipal Complex.

This decision comes after Shelby County Schools canceled its free meal distribution site due to a district employee testing positive for the virus.