Accused wedding crasher wanted after Mississippi bride says stranger stole items at ceremony

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A woman accused of being a serial wedding crasher is wanted Wednesday in Mississippi, on charges she stole items at a wedding where she wasn’t invited.

Deputies in Marshall County, Mississippi say Sandra Henson, of Alcorn County, allegedly shows up uninvited to weddings and steals gifts while the bride and groom celebrate.

Detectives in Marshall County say their investigation has led them to other cases, extending into Alabama. They’re hoping an arrest can stop her from ruining another couple’s special day.

March 27th of this year, Madison Sacharczyk tied the knot at a venue in Marshall County. It was the best day of their lives, but things quickly changed when guests started calling her about gifts she says she never received.

She said a “random” woman had taken cash, cards and more from the wedding party. After contacting the venue, deputies identified the woman from security video as Sandra Henson.

“We were able to identify this woman and actually watch her remove the property from the gift tables which is very sad. That’s real sad you know,” said Major Kelly McMillen with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

What they found to be more troubling is, this isn’t the first time Henson’s accused of doing this.

Police in Florence , Alabama arrested her at another reception for the same thing in 2019. We did some more digging and found additional cases in Tennessee.

Sandra Henson is shown in a surveillance video photo distributed by the Florence, Alabama Police Department.

Drew Rush filed a report against Henson two years ago when members of the bridal party noticed missing money and purses — including the bride’s. Jackson police reviewed surveillance video and found footage of an univited Henson.

“She blended in perfectly and we just never suspected a thing,” Rush said.

Their case was resolved in court but he says knowing other people are going through the same thing years later is upsetting.

“We’re angry that she’s still doing it,” he said. “It’s very disappointing that she’s still doing such a heinous thing. This is supposed to be one of our happiest days and she’s taking advantage of it.”

We called a number listed for Sandra Henson. She said she had nothing to say about the charges or current warrant for her arrest.

But deputies say they won’t stop until she is found and held accountable for her actions.

Madison’s post has now been shared hundreds of times with more victims coming forward. She’s hoping it serves as a warning so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.