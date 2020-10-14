Accused shooter indicted on two murder counts in deaths of girlfriend, unborn baby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in the June 12 shooting deaths of his 19-year-old girlfriend and her unborn child.

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Joshua Dotson, 21, on two counts of first-degree murder in the case, District Attorney General Amy Weirich’s office announced.

Jamesha Covson was shot in the 1200 block of Quinn Avenue near Bellevue Boulevard and South Parkway East. Investigators said Dotson became angry with Covson and fired a gun through her closed door.

According to witnesses, Dotson left, then returned and shot Covson in the house. Police found her with several gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead, Weirich’s office said in a release.

Dotson was added to the state’s most wanted list and was captured in Nashville six days later.

At the time, Marshals also said Dotson was also wanted in another deadly shooting that happened May 24 near Jesse Turner Park on South Bellevue.

That shooting killed Reginald Anderson, Marshals said. Another victim, Renita Bennett, was shot multiple times but survived.

The Memphis Police Department said Dotson is wanted in a third incident from Nov. 17, 2019, at the South Memphis Market at 1430 Elvis Presley Blvd.