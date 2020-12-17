Accused killer of 8-year-old girl in Memphis to face charges after capture in New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in northeast Memphis is now locked up at 201 Poplar.

Cedric Conley was captured last week in New Orleans. He was extradited back to Memphis to face charges.

He is charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder after a shooting last month at an apartment complex off Raleigh Lagrange.

One of those bullets hit Jordyn Washington, who was home with her grandmother when she was killed.

Witnesses told police Conley opened fire with an assault rifle, aiming at a group of people working on a car.

He’s set to for a court hearing Friday morning.