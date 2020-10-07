Accused carjacker stalled by manual transmission, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is looking at a list of charges after police said he tried to carjack a man in the Sherwood Forest area of East Memphis.

Memphis Police said Montreal Coleman is in jail on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, but they said Coleman couldn’t get very far, because he could not drive a stick shift.

MPD said the incident happened Sept. 3 near South Goodman Circle. Police said two men were sitting outside a home in an SUV were targeted.

According to MPD, three men including Coleman showed up, pulled a gun, forcing the victims to the ground, then took a wallet and the keys to the SUV.

Officers said they got away with the SUV and tried to take a Honda Civic, but couldn’t not operate the manual transmission.

Police said they Coleman is connected to another theft in late August. A man walking to his apartment off of Southern, just three miles from the last holdup, told officers a group of three men held him at gunpoint and took the keys to his Nissan Altima.

Coleman was eventually arrested Tuesday. Officers said he admitted to the crime.