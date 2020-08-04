Accused carjacker hog-tied by would-be-victim until deputies arrive

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A victim turned the tables on an accused would-be criminal, keeping the suspect hog-tied and held until he was arrested.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies say Eddie Shelby tried to steal a pickup truck, but the rightful owner wasn’t going to let that happen.

The attempted auto theft happened around 9:15 Monday night off Hacks Cross Road in southeast Shelby County.

The victim said he was on the phone in his truck when Shelby showed up, opened the door, and aggressively tried to pull him out.

The 39-year-old told the victim he had a gun, threatening him if he didn’t listen and give up the truck.

But the victim didn’t follow the orders. Instead he bear-hugged Shelby, wrestling him to the ground.

Four other men who live in the area ran over to help.

The man who called 911 said they used a belt to hog-tie Shelby and hold him until deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived they found Shelby carrying two pocket knives.

The group may have done more than stop just an accused attempted carjacker. Collierville Police also showed up and identified Shelby as the person they believed to be responsible for a burglary earlier in the day in Collierville.

Shelby has an $85,000 bond.