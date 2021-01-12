Accused accessory in alleged murder by Memphis cop says he was caught in ‘life or death situation’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of being the accessory to a murder allegedly committed by an on-duty Memphis Police officer says he’s out on bail and “broken up” about the incident.

Joshua Rogers

Joshua Rogers, 27, is accused of helping former MPD officer Patric Ferguson move victim Robert Howard’s body.

Ferguson is charged with first-degree murder along with other charges connected to the crime. According to police, Ferguson recruited Rogers after Ferguson shot and killed Howard.

Rogers admitted to police he assisted Ferguson in moving the body twice, from the first location to his home, then another location. Police say he then took the vehicle used in the crime to transport the victim and sold his car at a scrap yard.

He’s facing abuse of a corpse charges, accessory after the fact, and tampering with and fabricating evidence.

Since his arrest, Rogers posted $25,000 bail and took to Facebook to announce his freedom, giving short details about his account of what happened.

“All I can say about the case was that it was a life or death situation for me and I had to do what I had to do to survive and make it out alive,” Rogers wrote.

He then went on to say he would never do anything “dumb,” saying he’s working to get a lawyer and will be doing his best to clear his name. He asked for prayers and donations.

WREG tried reaching Rogers at the address listed for him, but no one answered. We tried messaging him to get further detail on his post but did not receive a reply.

We searched his background through the Shelby County Jail system, but all we found were disposed traffic tickets, and no violent crimes.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings called the alleged murder by someone on his force “one of the most despicable acts that I’ve dealt with.”

Rallings says now his team is working to make sure Ferguson is held accountable.

“And I hope he never sees the light of day. The fact that this young man was murdered by a Memphis Police officer is sickening,” Rallings said.

Howard’s family members said Ferguson was angry that the 30-year-old Howard was dating another officer on the force he used to date.

