Acclaimed Jones Bar-B-Q Diner goes up in flames

MARIANNA, Ark. — The owner of Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, Arkansas, said he plans to rebuild and reopen after a fire gutted the business over the weekend.

Harold Jones has been cooking there for more than 50 years, and is beloved in his community. The restaurant itself is believed to be one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in the Mid-South and one of only two Arkansas restaurants to have received the James Beard Foundation award.

The fire department said a burning ember from a barbecue pit is believed to have started the fire.