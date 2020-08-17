Accident on Sam Cooper near I-240 sends one person to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say they are on the scene of an accident that sent one woman to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A white Dodge Charger struck the median, according to police. Right now, Memphis Police say this is an ongoing situation, and there is no further information to give. There are several officers on the scene and some lane closures due to the accident.

