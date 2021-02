MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person appears to have been injured following a crash in southwest Memphis that left the community without power.

According to reports, a driver hit a utility pole at Brooks Road and Third Street early Wednesday morning. A WREG crew saw an ambulance leaving the scene with its lights flashing.

🚨👀Power Outage due to crash @ Brooks Rd & 3rd St. pic.twitter.com/q6JcxjIPmP — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 10, 2021

The accident left more than 1,000 customers in the area without power. MLGW is aware of the situation and are working to restore power.