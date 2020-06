MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering at the Regional Medical Center after being hit by a car along a major roadway in Memphis.

According to a tweet from the Memphis Police Department, the man was struck by a car at the intersection of East Rollins Road and South Third Street on Monday night.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at S. Third St. and E. Rollins Rd.



Police say the man was hit by a Ford Explorer and the driver stayed on the scene.