MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Police say a woman who was denied medical help for weeks and found near death on the floor of her Senatobia home is improving but is not out of the woods yet.

The victim was rushed to the hospital on December 18, and her husband, Robert Hibler, 80, was charged with domestic abuse and aggravated assault.

Robert Hibler

Investigators said they didn’t know how Mrs. Hibler ended up on the floor of the couple’s home on Scott Street but said her husband went about his daily routine even though she was in dire need of medical attention.

Police said Mrs. Hibler was found unconscious on the floor of her home on Scott Street. WREG photo

“She was found in a location in the house that he would have had to constantly been around her and in the same vicinity as her,” said Lt. Brannon Rushing. “Besides her being on the floor, things had continued to go about the daily routine of life. It’s a sad situation.”

Lt. Rushing said the victim had severe sores on her body and was barely breathing. He said it was one of the worst cases of neglect he’s ever seen.

Friday, he said the victim had been moved to a step-down ICU room and was communicating somewhat with medical staff.

“Ms. Hibler’s condition is still serious, but she has improved,” Rushing said.

Rushing said it appeared the couple kept to themselves and said a relative called 911.

Robert Hibler’s bond was set at $100,000. He has since been released from the Tate County Jail.