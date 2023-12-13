MEMPHIS – If the Memphis Tigers are going to contend for an AAC football title next season, they will have to play some of their best football away from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as their conference road schedule is much more difficult than their schedule at home.

The American Athletic Conference dropping its 2024 schedule Wednesday with the Tigers tasked with playing both Tulane and UT-San Antonio… on the road, along with Navy and South Florida.

The Green Wave and Roadrunners are two of the three teams that finished ahead of the U of M in this year’s conference standings.

At home, Memphis will take on Alabama-Birmingham, Charlotte, North Texas and Rice. The Tigers beat the Blazers, 49ers and Mean Green this past season.

The Tigers won’t play AAC newcomer Army next fall. The Black Knights are replacing SMU as a football-only member of the American. The Mustangs are heading to the ACC.