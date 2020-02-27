A Los Angeles hearse was stolen and police are asking suspects to ‘bring back the deceased person’

Los Angeles police are looking for the suspects who took off with a hearse that had a body inside.

The black Lincoln Navigator that was stolen outside Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church Wednesday initially had two caskets inside, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the bodies was reportedly taken inside the church, KTLA reported. When they came back to get the second, the vehicle and the body were gone.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” police said.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m., the sheriff’s department said.

To the suspect(s) driving around in a Black Lincoln Navigator stolen from the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just after 8PM today in uninc #Pasadena:



Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020